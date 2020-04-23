Mayor Jacobs details temporary furlough for some Knox County employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has released new details on a temporary eight-week furlough for county government employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furlough will affect 366 county employees in the fee offices and every executive branch department and may save Knox County up to an estimated $1.73 million in payroll costs. Employees will continue working and be paid through May 8. The furlough will officially begin May 9.

Mayor Jacobs confirmed the temporary Furlow last Friday.

Furlough numbers are as follows:

Executive Branch Departments: 264 Libraries: 169 Health Department: 26 Engineering and Public Works: 22 Veterans and Senior Services: 17 Finance: 7 Information Technology: 7 Parks and Recreation: 7 Procurement: 5 Mayor’s Office: 2 Probation and Pretrial Release: 1 Risk Management: 1 Benefits: 0 Regional Forensic Center: 0 Human Resources: 0

County offices: 102 Clerk: 20 Criminal Court Clerk: 19 Trustee: 19 Circuit Court Clerk :16 Property Assessor: 13 Register of Deeds: 11 Law Director: 3 Chancery Court: 1



The Human Resources and Benefits department and the Regional Forensic Center were exempted from issuing furloughs due to high demand on already overwhelmed staff. All elected fee offices were asked to participate. The Attorney General, Public Defender and Sheriff elected to opt-out.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve had to make since taking office. I am hopeful that by beginning to bring businesses back online things will turn around quickly. It is my intent to bring everyone back to work as soon as possible.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Knox County sales tax revenues are expected to fall between $7 million and $18 million.