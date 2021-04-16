Mayor Jacobs on Austin-East shooting investigation: ‘Let’s please allow General Allen to do her job’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs expressed his support for the district attorney general’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting at Austin-East.

The mayor’s statement comes days after the shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Austin-East student and the injury of a Knoxville Police officer.

Community members have been calling for the release of the body camera footage from the incident, but District Attorney General Charme Allen said Thursday that cannot happen because of the ongoing investigation. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed the bullet that injured the KPD officer wasn’t fired from the student’s handgun.

“There has been a lot of discussion about releasing the bodycam video of this incident,” Jacobs said. “In situations like this, it is hard to appeal for patience because we all want answers right now. I know that District Attorney General Allen wants answers as well and that she will release the video to the public as soon as she is able.

“So, yes, let’s please allow General Allen to do her job, and not hinder or potentially taint any investigation.”

Allen said Thursday the body camera video recorded during the fatal shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School will be released “at an appropriate time.”

"All of us want a solution to the problems of violence against and among our young people and I wish that I had an easy fix. We all do, but I think the answers are going to be more long-term and take all of us working together." – @GlennJacobsTN



Earlier this week Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon had asked for the body camera video to be released but was denied that request.

The mayor said his prayers were with the family of the teen, Anthony Thompson Jr., and with the officer, Adam Willson.