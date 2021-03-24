Mayor Jacobs talks business over tea with owner of Lulu’s Tea Room

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took time for tea during his latest small business highlight interview.

Jacobs and Lulu’s Tea Room owner Deana Hurd talked about the business’s history and the 1896 home that it is housed in.

Throughout the past year, the Mayor has conducted interviews with small business owners, offering them the opportunity to talk about what they do; to highlight their work; and share any future plans.

“It does take a lot of work to run a small business,” Jacobs said. “You’re doing the cooking … the prep … the cleanup, but also the marketing … sales … accounting … all those things!”

“I’m thankful to be my own boss,” Hurd said. “But I also have a wonderful team.”