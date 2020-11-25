Mayor Jacobs thanks community for response to COVID-19 in Thanksgiving message

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent out a Thanksgiving message via the county’s Twitter on Wednesday.

Just a day before the feasting holiday, Jacobs talked about the things for which he was thankful and proud within the community and the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed a lot of good that happened around the country and the world,” Jacobs said. “But I can say – for us right here in Knox County – one positive that stands out in my mind is how our community responded to the pandemic.”

The country mayor said he was especially proud of people for observing the five core actions and for stepping up to help others. He also said he’s thankful for how people are supporting local businesses in new ways; and for those business owners who worked so hard to stay open to keep a paycheck coming in for their workers.