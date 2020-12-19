Mayor Jacobs weighs in on possibility of bringing baseball back to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Friday weighed in on the possibility of bringing baseball back to downtown Knoxville, as local leaders move forward with creating a sports authority for a stadium.

The Knoxville City Council voted to move forward with creating a sports authority; the Knox County Commission is sending that same topic ahead of its next meeting.

If a sports authority is created, it does not commit to building a stadium or any public financing, but it does move forward the creation of an advisory panel of citizens that would oversee the development of the sports facility, in this case a baseball stadium.

Mayor Jacobs laid out what the project would need for his support:

“…In order for me to be supportive, this project cannot and will not put any additional tax burdens on Knox Countians. We have a long way to go and many steps to take before we are ready to move forward. While I am optimistic about the potential of this project the only way it will be successful is if it is a true public-private partnership.” Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Mayor

Mayor Jacobs went on to say even though the Tennessee Smokies baseball team will be the tenant and manager of the potential stadium, they will not own the stadium. He added that the facility will have to be a multi-use venue that can also be used to host sports beyond baseball, such as concerts and other events.

We will continue to develop this sports authority/potential Knoxville baseball stadium story. Next up is Monday’s county commission meeting.