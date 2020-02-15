Mayor Kincannon, city leaders examine budget priorities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon along with other leaders met Friday for the city’s midyear budget retreat to examine the budget and plan a proposal for the next fiscal year. The city’s six-month financial report was also released.

Kincannon shared her goals and kicked off the city’s multimonth public process in building the budget.

Kincannon plans to address public safety, connected neighborhoods, workforce development, resilience (meaning the ability to bounce back quickly after severe weather), business support and more in her first city budget proposal after taking office.

RELATED: Community groups urge city council to take action to reduce carbon emissions

The mayor said she believes Knoxville is in good standing to address those issues.

“We are operating in the black and I plan to continue to do so,” Kincannon said. “Of course I’m going to be proposing a balanced budget. I want to continue a pattern of being a good fiscal steward. Making sure our expenditures are consistent without revenue.”

What’s next in the city’s budget public process

In the coming weeks, city departments will submit budget requests, calculations, capital budget preparations; then, the mayor’s budget hearings will occur on March 24-26.

Mayor Kincannon telling WATE 6 On Your Side she will continue to speak with both city and community leaders while preparing her 2020-2021 fiscal budget proposal, which will be presented April 24 during her State of the City address.

In May will be the city’s first reading of the proposed budget and tax ordinances, then a series of planning commission and Knoxville City Council hearings before the second reading of the budget and tax ordinances. By mid-June, the city will approve the budget and tax ordinances following this multimonth public process.

The new fiscal year for the city begins July 1.

MORE ONLINE | View the city’s budget calendar and reports here

LATEST STORIES