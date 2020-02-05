Mayor Kincannon speaks at multicultural Census outreach meeting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon spoke at a meeting Tuesday night geared toward multicultural outreach and the importance of the U.S. Census.

The meeting was focused on counting everyone in the Census, whether English is their primary language or not.

“Everybody uses our roads and uses our hospitals and our schools and we want to make sure we count everybody so we can plan accordingly and so we can make sure we get out fair share of federal dollars,” Kincannon said.

“What’s happening tonight is one of the most important aspects for the 2020 Census and that is the diversity aspect of it,” said John Anderson with the U.S. Census. “Tonight, we’re having people, leaders, in the communities of different cultures; ones that are not represented or easily represented throughout the city – we want them to understand how important the Census is.”

The U.S. Census Bureau will collect responses online, by phone and by mail.

Those invitations are sent out by April 1.

In-person followups begin in May for homes that have not responded.

