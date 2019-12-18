Mayor Madeline Rogero chairs last city council meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday night’s city council meeting was the last for outgoing mayor Madeline Rogero.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with Mayor Rogero after the meeting, where she reflected on her time in office.

“As mayor, I wanted to work with a really strong team and a great council and try to move Knoxville forward,” Rogero said Tuesday night. “When you look around, walk outside your door, we’ve made big changes downtown, north, south, east and west. All parts of the city I think have gotten better. Of course there’s still challenges and there always will be. That’s what the next administration will continue to do – to address the challenges and jump on opportunities and continue to grow Knoxville in a more sustainable, inclusive and diverse way.”

Mayor Rogero also said Tuesday night’s meeting was “bittersweet,” estimating she has chaired some 200 meetings while in office.

Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon‘s inauguration ceremony is happening Saturday, Dec. 21.

