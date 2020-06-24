McConnell, GOP congressmen win Kentucky primaries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell easily won his party’s nomination in Kentucky in his bid for a seventh term.

Incumbent Republican Reps. Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, Brett Guthrie and Andy Barr of the 6th District won their races Tuesday night.

Two Democrats have risen to the forefront in the Senate race: retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who has raised the most money to challenge McConnell, and progressive state Rep. Charles Booker, who’s been gaining momentum recently with several key endorsements.

With thousands of absentee ballots uncounted, many races remained undecided.