McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.
McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”
The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.
Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.
- Wendy’s rolls out breakfast menu nationwide
- With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
- PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
- Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
- Players Championship raises purse to $15 million