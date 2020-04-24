McDonald’s giving free ‘Thank You’ meals to first responders, health care workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As a token of appreciation, McDonald’s is giving away free “thank you” meals to first responders and health care workers.
If you’re one of those essential workers and choose to eat at McDonald’s, just show a valid work badge at any participating location. Each meal will be packaged in their signature Happy Meal bags.
Rather than including a toy, each bag includes a dedicated “thank you” note showing appreciation for all they’re doing to keep our communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
