McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base breaks ground for new hangar

MCGHEE-TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. (WATE)- Local and state leaders broke ground Monday morning for a new multimillion-dollar hangar project.

The new 57,400 square foot hangar will support aircraft maintenance and corrosion control for the KC-135 Stratotankers, which currently fly out of McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

The new hangar will also be able to support the U.S. Air Force’s next generation in-flight refueling aircraft—the KC-46 Pegasus.

Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing gathered as commanders, generals and local officials said why the new hangar was needed.

Those working at the base already knew through experience why an upgrade was important.

“(The 134th ARW) make the impossible possible, but every single day they do that in hangars that are old and have been kind of retrofitted,” Col. Lee Hartley, 134th ARW commander, said.

The current aircraft maintenance hangar facility was built in 1952 for Air Force Air Defense Command to support F-86 Sabre aircraft operations.

F-86 Sabre aircraft are a lot smaller compared to KC-135 Stratotankers.

“Taking care of them and producing the maintenance that’s required to keep them flying has been a challenge and it just continues to be more so,” Hartley said.

Project layout for the new $31 million hangar.

The project is expected to cost $31 million, consisting of a 28,000 square foot hangar bay, a 4,600 square foot corrosion control section, a 5,400 square foot avionics shop, and 19,400 square feet for maintenance and general purpose shops.

Hartley said the project will ensure the Airmen can continue to provide air mobility and air refueling services in support of the nation and state for years to come.

He said his crews deserved an updated workplace.

“For me, (it’s) being able to look our Airmen in the eye that have been taking care of the airplanes for so long and say, ‘hey listen, we got a place that’s worthy of the work that you do on a daily basis,'” Hartley said.

The new hangar is also expected to positively impact the local community.

Contractors are expected to hire more than 300 East Tennessee workers during construction.

If the 134th ARW is selected to support the U.S. Air Force’s next generation in-flight refueling aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus, building the new hangar now will ultimately save time and taxpayer money in the long run.

“When you start thinking about it, and we get that mission, we’ve already got a hangar here. So that’s $30 million dollars we’re not having to charge taxpayers to give us a new facility just because we get a new mission,” Brigadier Gen. Thomas Cauthen, Chief of Staff of the TN National Air Guard, said.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.