McGhee-Tyson Airport adds 300 new parking spaces

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee-Tyson Airport is expanding to accommodate increased traveler traffic.

McGhee-Tyson just opened a new parking lot, adding more than 300 parking spaces.

The new lot is now the closest economy lot to the terminal building. It costs $10 per day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter