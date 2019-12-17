ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee-Tyson Airport is expanding to accommodate increased traveler traffic.
McGhee-Tyson just opened a new parking lot, adding more than 300 parking spaces.
The new lot is now the closest economy lot to the terminal building. It costs $10 per day.
- McGhee-Tyson Airport adds 300 new parking spaces
- Attorneys grant venue appeal for case of Nashville police officer charged with murder
- Tennessee bill would require warning labels on vaping products
- Clinch River: Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
- 1 in 4 asylum-seekers forced to ‘Wait in Mexico’ encounter violence, study shows