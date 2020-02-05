Closings
McGhee-Tyson Airport celebrating passenger record with ticket voucher giveaway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport authority announced that McGhee-Tyson Airport has set a new passenger record.

McGhee-Tyson Airport served over 2.5 million passengers in 2019, a 15.8 percent increase from 2018.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, you can enter a sweepstakes on the airport’s Facebook page for a chance to win airline ticket vouchers.

