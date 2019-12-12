McGhee-Tyson Airport issues travel advisory for Thursday, Dec. 12

Live Now
The House Judiciary Committee could vote on articles of impeachment as soon as Thursday.
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – An advisory has been issued for travelers flying out of McGhee-Tyson Airport on Thursday.

McGhee-Tyson is expecting an increase in flights and travelers Thursday, especially between 5- 8 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

The airport reminds travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight regardless of departure time and check your flight status before you head out.

