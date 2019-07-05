McGhee Tyson Airport receives $10.6M grant to reconstruct runway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee Tyson Airport has been awarded a $10.6 million Airport Improvement Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congressman Tim Burchett’s office announced Friday.

Burchett says the funds will be used to reconstruct the airport’s runway.

“This is great news for our community and local economy, and I appreciate the administration funding this request,” said Rep. Burchett. “McGhee Tyson Airport is a first-class facility that continues to break passenger records, and this grant will help the airport continue to be an important economic driver by improving and expanding its existing infrastructure.”

Under the program, grants are provided to public agencies, and sometimes private owners and entities, to plan and develop public-use airports.