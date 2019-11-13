Live Now
McGhee-Tyson: Arrive at least two hours before your flight on Thursday

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee-Tyson Airport is imploring travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flights on Thursday due to increased number of flights.

McGhee-Tyson officials say the airport is expecting an increase in the number of flights and travelers on Thursday, November 14 from 5-8 a.m. and 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Officials recommend travelers arrive at least two hours before your flight.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

