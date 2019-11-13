McGhee-Tyson: Arrive at least two hours before your flight on Thursday

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee-Tyson Airport is imploring travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flights on Thursday due to increased number of flights.

McGhee-Tyson officials say the airport is expecting an increase in the number of flights and travelers on Thursday, November 14 from 5-8 a.m. and 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Officials recommend travelers arrive at least two hours before your flight.

We are expecting an increase in the number of flights and travelers at TYS on Thursday, November 14, especially during:

⏰ 5-8am

⏰ 11am-2pm



If you are traveling tomorrow, regardless of the time, we recommend arriving at the airport *at least* two hours before your flight. pic.twitter.com/IlgA4WsMx9 — McGhee Tyson Airport (@FlyKnoxville) November 13, 2019

