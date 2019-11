NIOTA, Tenn. (WATE) – The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects as they investigate a church burglary.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy saying these people caught on camera are suspects in a burglary and theft at Union Grove Baptist Church near Niota that occurred sometime between Nov. 5-7.

If you can help the sheriff’s office identify or locate these suspects, you are asked to call 423-745-3222.