McRib returns this week: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years

(NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s McRib sandwich will return Wednesday, its first nationwide comeback since 2012.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a release. “We’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

it’s always “when is the McRib coming back” and never “how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account” — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2020

The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, will be back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles. Last year, McDonald’s sold the sandwich at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.