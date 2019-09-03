Measles outbreak in United States grows

(WTAJ/CNN) — According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Measles outbreak in the United States continues to grow, as of Friday, the number of cases reached 1,234.

That number is 19 cases more than the previous week.

Cases have been confirmed in 31 states.

The CDC says most are among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

It also reported more than 75% of measles cases were linked to outbreaks in new york state and new york city.

A director at the CDC says there’s a ‘reasonable chance’ the US will lose its measles-elimination status in October because of ongoing outbreaks in New York.