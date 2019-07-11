MEDIC blood centers in critical need of donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blood donors are needed in our area.

Major events like traumatic accidents, as well as weather like flooding and large storm systems affecting the greater regions can also impact hospitals with a decrease in blood supplies.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for your help – they’re in “critical need” of donors this week.

The blood types MEDIC says they need are:

O+

O-

A+

This demand for blood donations comes from area hospitals just in the last 36 hours.

The blood center saying severe trauma events have led to dwindling supplies.

The four MEDIC locations are in downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Crossville and Athens.

For more information, you can visit their website here.