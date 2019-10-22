Medic in need of O-negative blood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Medic Regional Blood Center is in need of O-negative blood.

Demand in recent weeks has seen a spike in the need for the blood type. O-negative blood is used for trauma victims and in emergency rooms where the blood type is unknown. Only 7% of the population have O-negative blood according to the American Red Cross.

Anyone who donates during the weekend will receive a T-shirt and a coupon to Texas Roadhouse.

It takes three days for donated blood to be tested, processed and ready for distribution to local hospitals according to Medic.

Medic Regional Blood Center is the provider for blood and blood-related products for 25 hospitals in 22 counties. Blood donated in the service area stays in the service.

Anyone eligible to donate is encouraged to stop by one of these locations as soon as possible:

MEDIC Downtown Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Ave.

Monday – Fridau: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: 1 to 4:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 7:30 a.m.to 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main St., Crossville

Tuessday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens, 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104, Athens

Tuessday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of mobile blood drives visit www.medicblood.org.