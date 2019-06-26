MEDIC partners with Zoo Knoxville for free admission with donation

Zoo Knoxville and MEDIC Regional Blood Center are teaming up to gather lifesaving blood all while helping support the zoo’s mission.

Anyone that gives blood on Wednesday at one of MEDIC’s locations will get a free admission ticket to Zoo Knoxville.

You can stop in at any East Tennessee medic location, including the one here in Knoxville, Farragut, Crossville or Athens.

Zoo Knoxville will be onsite with animals at the Knoxville location on Ailor Avenue from 12-3 p.m.

Visit medicblood.org/donate/ for more information.