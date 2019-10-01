MEDIC Regional Blood Center hosting Thomas Rhett ticket giveaway

As if you needed another reason to roll up your sleeve to donate life-saving blood.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is giving donors a chance to win tickets to go see country star Thomas Rhett. He’s set to make a stop in Knoxville next Thursday for his ‘Very Hot Summer Tour’.

Starting Tuesday, each blood donor will automatically be entered for the prize drawing.

This giveaway runs through Friday. You can participate at any MEDIC Regional Blood Center, including the Knoxville location along Ailor Avenue.

Visit medicblood.org/ for more information.