MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center still has a desperate need for blood donations.

MEDIC has seen 72 mobile blood drives canceled this month and next because of coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 2,000 units lost. MEDIC wants to emphasize, donations can still be made.

You will have to go through stricter screening before you give and donors will be seen by-appointment-only at all four donor centers.

For more information visit medicblood.org/.