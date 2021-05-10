MEDIC Regional Blood Center in ’emergency critical need’ of donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it is in “emergency critical need” of blood donations.

The blood donation center is in need for the following blood types:

O-positive (O+)

A-positive (A+)

A-negative (A-)

B-positive (B+)

They say they have less than a one-day supply. This means a major trauma situation could wipe them out; causing them to have to reach out to neighboring blood supplies.

They’re stepping up their ongoing efforts at a time they’re seeing a higher than usual demand.

“What we’re seeing is that we’re not coming out of the red which is the critical after several appeals what we have to do is the emergency appeal so we can explain lives for the spring and summer season,” Kristy Altman with MEDIC said.

The best way to pitch in is to come and donate as soon as possible. It takes about 72 hours to go from your arm to a usable product.

MEDIC has four blood center locations: