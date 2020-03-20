MEDIC to hold Oak Ridge blood drive on Monday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center will hold a blood drive Monday in Oak Ridge as blood centers see a significant drop in donations.
A MEDIC spokesperson said this week the blood industry has seen 130,000 fewer donations because of coronavirus concerns. More than 40 local blood drives have recently been canceled.
MEDIC serves 25 hospitals in 22 counties. The blood center urges people to continue to give blood.
Monday’s blood drive will last from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It will happen in front of the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Oak Ridge Turnpike.
