Medical Examiner identifies one of two bodies found in at site of Sunday’s Diamond Head tragedy

Drone video shows what remains of several homes on Hibiscus Drive after a fire engulfed them, following a shooting that killed two HPD officers. Video courtesy Akiko Hokota.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Medical Examiner positively identified the remains of Lois Ann Cain, 77 after her next-of-kin was notified. Cain died in the fire that ensued after the shooting of two police officers on Hibiscus Drive. The cause and manner of death are pending.

There was a second set of remains found in the rubble and the Medical Examiner has positively identified the individual. However, that identification was not released, pending notification of the next-of-kin.

