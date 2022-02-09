KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton and James Patterson are going on virtual tour to promote their new novel Run Rose Run.

The virtual tour begins March 6 and runs through March 25. The novel is available for preorder and will be on sale March 7.

Sunday, March 6: Independent Bookstores virtual launch event at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 9: Books-A-Million virtual event at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 9: Indigo virtual event at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10: Fane Online virtual event(UK) at 1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. GMT

Wednesday, March 16: Amazon Live virtual event at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 16: Barnes & Noble virtual event at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET

Friday, March 25: AARP Books virtual event at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET

Parton will also release a 12-track album with the same title in conjunction with the book. The album is currently available for preorder and will be released March 4.

More information on how to register for these events will become available closer to the tour start date.

“I can’t wait to see your smiling faces on my virtual book tour with @JamesPattersonBooks!,” Parton wrote on social media. “It has been such a pleasure writing #RunRoseRun together and we can’t wait to share the characters’ story with all of you.”