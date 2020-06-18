Meet Knox, Dolly and Trip: Knox County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office welcoming new class of K-9’s to the team.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of Knox, Dolly and Trip with their respective handlers on Wednesday.

“A special thank you to the K-9 Captain, Mike Ledbetter, Trainers Sgt. Chris Wallace and Sgt. James Troutt as well as these Deputies for the long hard hours put in to ensure that each new K-9 team was prepared to serve Knox County.” Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Officials also wished a happy retirement to KCSO K-9 officer Zoli

The sheriff’s office said the 10-week handlers course includes training in narcotics detection, obedience, tracking, criminal apprehension and more.