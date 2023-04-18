KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mega vaccine clinic is taking place in Downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, and it will be offering support and resources for those struggling with housing needs or food insecurity.

As the nation moves closer to the end of the public health emergency for Covid-19, which will end on May 11, a Knoxville organization has planned an event to help. The New Direction Mega Vaccine Clinic will be happening at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Direction Health Care Solutions is putting on the event, with the help of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knox County Public Health Department, and more groups. Cynthia J. Fitch, President and Founder of New Directions Health Care Solutions, explained that the event is to help prepare as the public health emergency will be ending soon.

“We don’t know what [the public health emergency ending] means, but food insecurities will still be there. Housing crises is still there. People are getting evicted. Long Covid. There are people suffering from respiratory illnesses will happen, and so tomorrow, our goal on April the 19th at this very site at the Jacobs Building, our plan is to provide. As much information as we can,” Fitch said.

In addition to health resources, the event will have public partners in attendance offering help with food, housing resources, feminine hygiene products, according to Fitch. She added that the United Way Changemobile bus will also be there.

“It’s just so many that’s coming. I can’t even explain. I’m so excited because we are committed to make sure that there is a recovery plan in our community.” Finch said. “Central Hispano will be here. We’ll have interpreters here. There should be no reason why people can’t and don’t come to this information fair, he vaccine clinic, because we will have resources here for them.”