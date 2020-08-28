Megan Boswell to be arraigned in court Friday morning

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- A Sullivan County mother recently indicted on several charges related to the death of her infant daughter is set to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

According to a release, Boswell will be arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court via video.

A grand jury indicted Boswell on August 19th on two counts of felony murder and 17 other counts, including abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect.

The remains of Evelyn Boswell, 15-months-old, were found on a family member’s property near Blountville on March 6.

Boswell’s bond is currently set at $1 million.

