Megan Boswell to be arraigned in court Friday morning

(WJHL)- A Sullivan County mother recently indicted on several charges related to the death of her infant daughter is set to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

According to a release, Boswell will be arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court via video.

A grand jury indicted Boswell on August 19th on two counts of felony murder and 17 other counts, including abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect.

The remains of Evelyn Boswell, 15-months-old, were found on a family member’s property near Blountville on March 6.

Boswell’s bond is currently set at $1 million.