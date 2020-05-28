Megan Boswell arraigned in court via video on false report charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Megan Boswell was arraigned by video conference Thursday after she was indicted on charges of false reporting.

Megan Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, a young child whose remains were discovered on a family member’s property back in March.

In a sit-down interview earlier this month with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck, investigators said they have identified a person of interest in Evelyn’s death, but could not provide any further details.

According to the presentment sent to News Channel 11 Wednesday, all 11 incidents Megan is charged for happened between February 18 and 23rd.

According to a release from the Tennessee Courts, the arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.