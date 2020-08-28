Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion for change of venue

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, was arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Friday.

Megan was arraigned by video in Judge James Goodwin’s courtroom.

Brad Sproles, Megan’s attorney, filed a motion for a change of venue.

Megan is scheduled to appear in court next on December 3 at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch WATE’s live stream of the arraignment below:

Sproles also filed a motion for a bill of particulars.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus said the state has not decided if they will seek enhanced punishment for Megan at this time.

Megan was charged with two counts of felony murder and the following charges in connection with Evelyn’s death:

— One count of aggravated child abuse

— One count of aggravated child neglect

— One count of tampering with evidence

— One count of abuse of corpse

— One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances

— 12 counts of false reports

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.