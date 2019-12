MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A 5-year-old girl is recovering this morning after being shot in the head with a crossbow, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton calls what happened, “a tragic accident”.

Melton told WTVC the girl’s brother aimed it a wall and accidentally pulled the trigger. She was taken to an area hospital for surgery and at last check was alert and talking.

Officials say the bow did not penetrate all the way through the little girl's head. They say she is alert and talking.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story.