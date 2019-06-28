Meigs County farmer rescued after tractor falls into sinkhole

An elderly farmer in East Tennessee is recovering after his tractor fell into a sinkhole.

Rescue crews with Meigs County Emergency Services responding to the scene Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a tractor with an 82-year-old in need of rescue.

The farmer was cutting his hay field when his tractor slipped. Authorities say he tried to hold onto the tractor but eventually fell.

Crews managed to get the farmer out of the sinkhole. We’re told the farmer suffered broken ribs. We’ll keep you updated if we learn more.