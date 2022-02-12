LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The loss of Loudon County Sheriff’s deputy Sergeant Chris Jenkins has touched many people across East Tennessee. A memorial ride was held for him Saturday morning in his honor bringing together strangers alike.



“I have a lot of friends that are police officers, and this was very tragic what happened,” Wayne Ball, a participant in the ride said. “Our group came from Cocke County. It’s not in our county but still–they’re family, we’re all family,” he said.



A family of jeep riders and other participating vehicles came together for the fallen deputy, Sgt. Chris Jenkins of Loudon County, after he was killed from a wreck just last week. Sonja Ritter, an organizer said after hearing about Sgt. Jenkins, they wanted to do something to help and honor him.



“As soon as we heard about his passing, we just instantly knew we had to do something like this. It didn’t take much, and you see what we got,” Ritter said.



Well over 200 jeeps and other vehicles participated in a memorial ride out of Lenior City. One of the organizers, Benji Myers, says that the route they’re taking is one with purpose, as they are honoring Sgt. Jenkins and any fallen officer to simply say thank you.



“I think his family will really feel loved, plus the police force that he worked for, will see how much we care about them because we do back the blue, the jeeps do back the blue,” Myers said.



With that support, it provides a larger message to those who happened to pass by.



“There’s no words for the way this jeep community came together and anybody else that has chosen to help in this ride. You know, it’s all about the support and respect for the blue,” Ritter said.



There was even more to the ride. Money was raised throughout the morning to give to the family and his K9 Deja.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction