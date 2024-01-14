HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A Halls High School counselor and the mother of Tristan Smith, a worker who was fatally shot while trying to stop a shoplifter, have established a scholarship fund in honor of him.

23-year-old Smith was working at the Rural King in Halls when he was fatally shot trying to intervene with a shoplifter in December of 2022. Larry McBee, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the incident.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior at Halls High who shares the same passion for Theatre Arts as the former Halls High School graduate. The scholarship recipient should be actively involved in Theatre Arts at HHS or plan to pursue a degree or career in Theatre.

The scholarship aims to support and encourage students who share Tristan’s love for Theatre Arts and want to pursue it further.

It is a great way to commemorate Smith’s life and achievements by encouraging others to achieve the dreams he unfortunately never had the chance to achieve himself.

Tristan was an active member of the Theatre Arts Club and participated in many productions and performances. The GoFundMe description writes that he used theatre as a creative expression and found solace and joy in performing.

If you are interested in participating in helping fund this scholarship, click here.