MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphians gathered in two different locations Monday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols.

The makeshift memorial at Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove in Hickory Hill sits at the spot where the world watched Tyre Nichols be beaten at the hands of Memphis police officers.

His neighbors held a prayer vigil at the same corner Monday night.

Nichols died on Jan 10th, three days after video footage shows him being tased, pepper sprayed, kicked in the head, and pummeled with punches by police just yards away from his home.

The attack happened right below the SkyCop camera.

Five police officers were terminated and charged with second-degree murder after the attack. MPD said Monday two more officers have also been relieved of duty and are under investigation.

Nichols’ parents dismissed any rumors about connections between Nichols and the former officers indicted in his death and expressed gratitude for the community’s support for joining their Brandywine subdivision neighbors for peaceful prayer.

“My son was calling out my wife’s name, and we were not able to hear him, help him. It’s devastating,” said Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells.

Organizer Charita McCoy didn’t know Nichols but lives on the cove where the violent police encounter took place.

“We’re nervous. We’re scared,” McCoy said. “We’re hurting because of something that happened so foul that he did not deserve that.”

From his neighborhood to his beloved Shelby Farms where he watched the sunset hours before he was pulled over, the message was the same for two different groups: Tyre Nichols should still be alive and living out his passions of skateboarding and watching the sunset.

On Tuesday, Nichols’ family along with his attorneys and others who claim they have been targeted by SCORPION Unit violence will have a press conference at the iconic Mason Temple.