MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis International Airport has decided to reinstall an art exhibit paying homage to Elvis Presley after facing sharp criticism for its removal.

Last month, the airport unveiled a new multimillion-dollar concourse featuring new restaurants, stores and other amenities. Among the highlights was this art display featuring work of local artists.

The airport authority partnered with the Urban Arts Commission to manage their $1.5 million public art program. One of those works was a self-portrait photo of Memphis native and Asian American Tommy Kha dressed as Elvis Presley.

This week Memphis International decided to remove the photo after receiving numerous complaints, sparking controversy.

“I was saddened to hear that we removed it because there was a small group that found it distasteful. I think that is disrespectful to the artists and art world,” Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle said.

The Urban Arts Commission said Kha’s intent was to pay homage to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll but was met by hateful remarks.

“It’s been very upsetting and we really respect and appreciate Tommy and regret that he had to experience all of that through this,” said Lauren Kennedy, executive director of the Urban Arts Commission.

But after taking it down this week, Memphis International Airport changed course and announced plans to reinstall the artwork.



In a statement, the airport said in part, “Over the past 24 hours, we have heard from many in our community regarding the temporary removal of Tommy Kha’s artwork in the new concourse. We apologize to Tommy for the effect this ordeal has had on him.”

The Urban Arts Commission supports the airport’s desire to put the artwork back and now plans to have a public forum about the painting along with look into policy changes to prevent it from happening again.

“We really care about support artists and communities and for everybody in Memphis they’re welcome here and we believe this collection at the airport speaks to that,” Kennedy said.

Arrangements are still being made for that public forum. No timeline was given by Memphis International Airport as to when the painting would be back up.