Memphis Airport working to fix jet bridge, windows broken by storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday’s storm caused heavy damages to the Memphis International Airport, and officials are still working to assess the full scale of the damages.

Surveillance video shows a jet bridge being blown into Concourse A of the airport by the storm. The jet bridge suffered irreparable damages in the storm, part of the many damages airport officials will work to fix.

Check out this surveillance video from Gate A27 at MEM during Monday's tornadic storm:



That's a jet bridge weighing several *tons* being blown into the side of A concourse. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. 😲🌪#Memphis #tornado pic.twitter.com/o6y2PRBU0p — Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) October 24, 2019

“This is the first instance I can remember during my time at the airport of a jet bridge being damaged to this extent by weather,” MEM spokesperson Glen Thomas said.

The jet bridge, weighing several tons, was pushed into the concourse by high winds on Monday and was damaged beyond repair.

Monday’s storm broke windows at the Memphis International Airport. (Photo from MEM)

Thomas said the jet bridge at Gate A27 would be closed for at least several weeks while officials look for both a short and long-term solution.

The jet bridge and windows in the mezzanine of the airport were the main sources of damage.

“The glass will have to be custom manufactured and installed by a glass company, and we are working with a glass company to get this completed,” Thomas said.

Replacing the window could also take several weeks. The damaged windows have been removed and boarded, so they do not present a hazard for passengers.

Thomas said officials are still working to get an estimated cost of repairs from storm damages.