MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 28-year-old Memphis man was arrested Thursday following his indictment for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Joshua Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, is charged in an indictment with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a resisted building or grounds, and related offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said.

According to court documents, Hernandez was among rioters who assaulted law enforcement and entered the capitol building on Jan. 6.

Hernandez was arrested in Memphis and made his initial appearance Thursday in the Western District of Tennessee.

Officials said more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the capital, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The arrest comes after a father and son from Middle Tennessee were accused last week of assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capital.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.