Memphis man charged with murder after police link him to shooting deaths of father and grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man who reported finding his father and grandmother shot to death in a home in the Cherokee neighborhood was charged with killing them.

Police on Sunday responded to a call from Andre Jones off Amarillo Street. He told police that he found his father, Ronald Jones, and grandmother, Martha Jones, dead from gunshot wounds.

Andre Jones

Police said they responded within one minute, having a car nearby. The first officer on the scene said that they were able to enter the house, and they noticed the smell of smoke and gunfire filled the house.



The officer checked the back door, and the storm door was undamaged. The officer noted the only other entrance was the front door of the property.

Police detained Andre Jones and took him in for questioning.



After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home and found multiple shell casings near the body of each victim in their respective rooms.



Police said they found an empty 9mm magazine in Andre Jones’ room along with ammunition consistent with the shell casings on the floor. Police said they also found a gun with what appeared to be blood on it.

Police said they obtained audio/video from across the street, and they confirmed that no one entered or exited the residence.

As a result, Andre Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and the employment of a firearm while committing a felony.

