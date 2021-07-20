Memphis named among the World’s Greatest Places of 2021 by TIME magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TIME has released its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, highlighting the top 100 tourist destinations, and Memphis made the cut.

“Memphis, Graceland’s home, is in the midst of an exciting evolution,” the magazine says. “In the historic South Main Arts District, the Memphis Central Station gleams after a careful restoration. Now, in addition to serving rail customers, the station also houses the Hilton-run Central Station Hotel (above), which features both a listening lounge with 500 vinyl albums celebrating the city’s musical legacy, and Bishop, a French fine-dining spot from local James Beard darlings Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman. Meanwhile, the Hyatt Centric Beale Street—the first hotel on that famed stretch—has opened its doors.” – TIME Magazine

New Orleans, Napa Valley, Sicily, New York City, Las Vegas, Denver, Sante Fe, Big Sky, Indianapolis, Seattle, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Sarasota and Houston also made the list.

To see the full list, click here. The magazine is available for purchase on July 23.