Memphis Police arrest suspect in connection with 4-year-old boy shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the man they say shot and killed a four-year-old boy on Saturday.

According to MPD, investigators found that there was a dispute between the suspect and a man who was inside the car. The suspect fired a shot and struck the child.

The suspect, Terrell Woods, was later identified as the person who shot and killed the 4-year-old child, according to police.

Call Crime Stoppers (901-528-CASH) if you know the whereabouts of Terrell Woods. He is wanted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child for First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/u355frSZz4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 4, 2021

The argument happened originally in North Memphis in the 1000 block of Lexington Circle. People in the community told WREG-TV they’re saddened by what happened.

“Communication is where you get an understanding, not through violence,” George Tucker, an area resident, said. “To hear about another kid especially in the City of Memphis or anywhere where a kid lost their life and especially about something that was as meaningless as it was, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

MPD said call Crime Stoppers (901-528-CASH) if you know the whereabouts of Terrell Woods. He is wanted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child for First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder.