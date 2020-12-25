Memphis Police officers have holiday surprise for little girl after tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department deals with tragedy all the time, but one particular case involving a young child stuck with the Ridgeway precinct.

On Wednesday, officers were able to give her a special holiday experience.

In August 2019, 5-year-old Kennedy was rescued by officers after police say her uncle set her aunt on fire and kidnapped her, threatening to kill her.

It was the last time she was around Memphis police officers — until Wednesday, when she stopped by the precinct to receive presents that any young girl would be thrilled to find under the Christmas tree.

“Children just tug at your heart strings. We love our children here at the Ridgeway station,” said Lt. Col. Kathleen Lanier. “We want them to know that we’re their friend.”

It’s one of many ways MPD gives back to the community during the holiday season. They don’t look for attention or accolades, but hopes it will make a difference both today and further down the line.

“Hopefully they look at it in a positive way, and maybe one day would like to become police officers,” said Lanier. “But we look out for our children in the Memphis community.”

