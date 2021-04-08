Memphis Police: Woman angry at Burger King wait climbs into drive-through to shoot at employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a southeast Memphis restaurant that she opened fire on employees.

On Tuesday, March 30, officers were called to the Burger King in the 5300 block of Winchester Road after a reported shooting. Employees stated that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through.

That’s when employees said the woman grabbed a gun from inside the vehicle, extended her body through the drive-through window and began shooting at employees.

Paul Ayers used to work at a fast food restaurant.

“Had food thrown at me,” he said, “Got cussed out but not that serious there. No.”

The workers fled the scene through a back door. They were not hurt, police said. The wild allegations leave some to wonder if the woman was already upset when she entered the drive-thru.

“It had to be something deeper than just an order taken too long,” one man said.

The suspect was accompanied by a male who was the driver of the gray sedan.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.