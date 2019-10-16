Memphis Zoo introduces pair of sister jaguar cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Zoo has introduced its first newborn jaguars in more than 25 years.

The Daily Memphian reports the two sister jaguars were born Sept. 4, but their gender wasn’t revealed until last week. Head veterinarian Felicia Knightly said they’re in great shape and “look absolutely perfect.”

The cubs’ parents, Philomena and Diego, are on loan for breeding as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for jaguars.

The cubs’ progress will determine when they make their debut to the public. A contest will be held to decide names for the cubs.

The zoo will post social media updates on the cubs’ development and is considering putting in a live webcam to show the cubs.

Source: WREG

