Mental evaluation ordered for Erwin man facing child pornography and kidnapping charges

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin man facing federal charges of kidnapping and possession of child pornography will undergo a court-ordered mental evaluation.

Court documents say a motion for the psychiatric exam of Justin Claude Richardson was approved last week.

Richardson’s charges stem from an incident in May 2019 in the town of Unicoi, when authorities say Richardson kidnapped a 5-year-old girl and abandoned her on the side of the road near Volunteer Drive.

The girl was able to pick Richardson out of a lineup.

Previously acquired documents allege that Richardson had been receiving and possessing child pornography with the intent to view it.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.