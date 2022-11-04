CYNTHIANA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky mother has been indicted on charges including murder after the death of her child.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Bailee Madysen Thornsbury, of Cynthiana, was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges including murder. Thornsbury is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 15.

According to a release by KSP, Harrison County first responders were dispatched around noon on Sept. 20, to Horseshoe Drive for reports of an unresponsive child. The child was transported to Harrison County Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

An arrest citation said an overdose is expected to be the cause of death for the 14-month-old child.

The report shows details of the early portions of the investigation after Thornsbury consented to an investigation. The citation described an officer finding a plastic bag of crystal meth in the same bed the child was believed to have died in.

“Bailee stated she was aware of the crystal meth and Oxycodone being in her bedroom. Bailee also admitted that she would sell the Oxycodone to her friends when they were out and looking for more,” reads the citation.

Thornsbury was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (opiates), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree wanton endangerment.